CV-19 carrier found in Eilat hotel

Israeli police arrested a confirmed CV-19 carrier from the north of the country at Club Hotel in Eilat today after local police were notified of the case.

Riot police broke into the man's room and accompanied him and members of his family to their town of residence following the incident.

The man was also fined NIS 5,000 for knowingly endangering fellow citizens.

A report said the man had spent three days in the resort town, accessing hotel facilities including its swimming pool.