Iran rules out attack as cause of Natanz explosion

A member of an influential Iranian security body said on Friday it had ruled out drone or missile attacks as the cause of an incident at the Natanz nuclear site earlier this month, AFP reports.

"What is certain is that in our view, a drone, missile, bomb or rocket attack is not the case," ISNA news agency quoted Mojtaba Zolnour, head of parliament's national security and foreign affairs committee, as saying.

