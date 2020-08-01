Former Ku Klux Klan leader banned from Twitter

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been permanently banned from Twitter for repeated violations of the social media platform’s rules on hate speech, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

Duke’s most recent tweets included a link to an interview he conducted with Holocaust denier Germar Rudolf. Other posts promised to expose the “systemic racism lie,” as well as the “incitement of violence against white people” by Jewish-owned media.

