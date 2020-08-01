Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a hospital in New York City Friday after undergoing a "minimally invasive non-surgical procedure" two days earlier, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said, according to ABC News.

Doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center "revised a bile duct stent" that was originally placed in Ginsburg last summer.

