Three people charged over high-profile Twitter attack

Three people, including a 17-year-old Tampa teen, face charges linked to the largest breach ever on Twitter which targeted the accounts of verified figures, including Bill Gates and former President Barack Obama.

In a statement released Friday and quoted by USA Today, the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office in Florida said the teen was the "mastermind" behind the hack, which involved posting messages on high-profile Twitter accounts soliciting bitcoin.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)