PM's son summoned to court over 'threats' to protest leaders

The Jerusalem Magistrates Court on Friday summoned Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, for a hearing on Sunday following a complaint of harassment filed against him by one of the founders of the "Crime Minister" protest movement, Haim Shadmi.

According to the Ynet news website, the complaint was filed after Yair Netanyahu on Thursday posted a tweet in which he called on the Prime Minister's supporters to come to the homes of the members of one of the organizations leading the protests against his father, and demonstrate outside of them.

