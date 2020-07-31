'My father did not intend to withdraw from Judea and Samaria'

Gilad Sharon, the son of the late Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, rejected on Friday the publication in the Israel Hayom newspaper, which said his father also planned a broad withdrawal from Judea and Samaria following the disengagement from Gaza.

"A total lie. Ariel Sharon - my father, established all the settlements in Judea and Samaria and did not intend to give up the area not only because it is ours but also because it is too dangerous. Do you think it is possible to keep such a secret for 15 years? You did not even ask for a response," he tweeted.

