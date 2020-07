17:29 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5780 , 31/07/20 Av 10, 5780 , 31/07/20 Aliyah: A trail of tears or joy? Read more Aliyah: a process of grief and a process of joy, with grief being an integral part of JOY. Both grief & joy make up one side of ‘the coin.’ ► ◄ Last Briefs