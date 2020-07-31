Protest against Netanyahu outside prime minister's Caesarea residence

Activists in the leftist 'Quality in Government' movement have come to Prime Minister Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea for a protest demonstration. Dozens of police have fenced off the area in which the protest is being held.

Chairman of the movement Dr. Eliad Shraga is present at the demonstration.

'We will not allow the police to prevent our freedom to demonstrate. It is inconceivable that the police would fence off citizens in a lawful demonstration and would prevent them from declaring their opposition to the government in a loud voice. We will not give up and we will not allow them to silence us," Shraga said.