President of Phillippines suggests poor use gasoline as a disinfectant

The president of the Phillippines Rodrigo Duterte has suggested that poor people in his country go to petrol stations in order to utilize gasoline as a disinfectant.

In response to those who questioned this idea, Duterte remarked, "What I said holds. If alcohol is not available, esepcially for the poor, simply go to a petrol station and pour drops of gasoline over your hands. This serves as a disinfectant."

Afterwards, Duterte spraying alcohol in his mouth and grimaced.

To date, 90,000 people in the Phillippines have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,000 have died.