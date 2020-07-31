|


News Briefs
President of Phillippines suggests poor use gasoline as a disinfectant
The president of the Phillippines Rodrigo Duterte has suggested that poor people in his country go to petrol stations in order to utilize gasoline as a disinfectant.
In response to those who questioned this idea, Duterte remarked, "What I said holds. If alcohol is not available, esepcially for the poor, simply go to a petrol station and pour drops of gasoline over your hands. This serves as a disinfectant."
Afterwards, Duterte spraying alcohol in his mouth and grimaced.
To date, 90,000 people in the Phillippines have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,000 have died.
