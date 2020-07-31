IDF helps hard-hit community south of Jerusalem cope with COVID-19

Beitar Ilit is an ultra-orthodox community south of Jerusalem that has experienced a particularly devastating second wave of the coronavrius. The IDF has taken an active role in slowing down the spread of the virus in the community.

"I am happy that the local authorities are making an all-out effort to cope with the virus. Of course we are here to extend any help that is needed," stated Tamir Yadi, head of the IDF Homefront Command.

"We are seeing positive results with evacuations to corona hotels and in care for the patients who remain in their homes and the rest of those needing assistance," Yadi added.

Mayor of Beitar Ilit Meir Rubenstein stated the following in response: "I want to thank Major General Yadi for extending his help. We ask for continuing cooperation in distribution of food to those who are infected with the virus and those who are isolating at home and in providing other assistance that only the army can give."