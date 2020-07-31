Netanyahu: 'Incitement and hatred will not stop me'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has reacted to protests and media attacks by releasing the following statement on his Twitter account.

"All leftist demonstrations, calls for murder, and expressions of horrible hatred will not stop me from acting on your behalf and for our country.

"After Tisha B'Av I hope we will be able to put a halt to these horrible incidents of incitement and hatred in order to reunite as a people and as a nation in our common struggle against the corona for the sake of the lives and the livelihood of the citizens of Israel."

Netanyahu attached a video to his statement in which protesters speak of killing the prime minister and his family.