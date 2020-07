The total number of coronavirus cases across the world now stands at 17,219,767, according to the Johns Hopkins university tracker. 671,00 people have died of coronavirus-related complications.

The top five countries in terms of the number of confirmed cases are:

United States – 4,487,987

Brazil – 2,610,102

India – 1,582,028

Russia – 832,993

South Africa –482,169

The top five countries in terms of their death toll are: