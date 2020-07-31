22,000 expected in Berlin to protest coronavirus restrictions this weekend

Expressing their frustration with restrictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, around 22,000 protesters are expected to converge on Berlin this weekend.

Their protest has been titled "End of the pandemic - the Day of Freedom" and has attracted people from all parts of the spectrum, including the extreme left and right, anti-vaxxers, Holocaust deniers, and conspiracy theorists, The Guardian writes. They are planning dozens of small protests over the capital, with over 1,500 police being brought in to secure the demonstrations.