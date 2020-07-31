UK: More police being assigned to enforcing coronavirus regulations

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently holding a press conference, at which he is outlining his government's future plans for combating the spread of the coronavirus.

He has announced that more police officers will be assigned to ensuring that the guidelines are adhered to, especially as the requirement to wear face masks is now being extended to many more indoor spaces such as museums, cinemas, galleries, and places of worship.

From August 8 the wearing of face masks will be enforceable in law.