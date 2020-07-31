UK cancels plans to lift coronavirus restrictions due to rise in cases

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated his intention to reverse a decision to relax a range of lockdown measures due to come into force in England tomorrow, according to a report in The Guardian.

Restrictions that had been due to be lifted include those on bowling alleys, skating rinks, and casinos, as well as beauty salons. The government had also planned to permit small wedding receptions beyond the 30 people currently allowed.

Expressing his regret, Johnson told reporters that: "We cannot be complacent; we have to act rapidly."