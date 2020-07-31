|
14:33
Reported
News BriefsAv 10, 5780 , 31/07/20
New coronavirus test using artifical intelligence gives results within 1hr
Researchers at the University of Oxford have developed a new test powered by artificial intelligence that promises identification of coronavirus within an hour, The Guardian reports.
The Curial AI test assesses data obtained by hospital blood work and vital signs, and has already been tested on around 115,000 patients with a 90% rate of accuracy, far higher than tests using nose and throat swabs.
Last Briefs