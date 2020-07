14:17 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5780 , 31/07/20 Av 10, 5780 , 31/07/20 Singer Rachel Shapira celebrates 75th birthday The famous singer Rachel Shapira is celebrating her 75th birthday with a special interview granted to Kan News. "You never know where a song will lead to," she said. ► ◄ Last Briefs