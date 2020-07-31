Police issue permit for Saturday night left-wing protest march in Jerusalem

Police have authorized a left-wing protest march through the streets of Jerusalem on Saturday night.

Police are preparing to block off the streets through which the protesters plan to march: King George, Hillel, Menashe Ben Yisrael, and Agron streets. Additional streets that lead into these streets will also be closed, and traffic disruptions are likely in the center of town.

Police emphasize that they will ensure that the safety of the protesters is protected for the duration of the march, and that they will not permit anyone to turn the protest into a violent demonstration against police, citizens, or property. "Zero tolerance will be displayed toward anyone acting violently," a police spokesman stated.