New 'round table' of health professionals to meet 3x week to develop policy

At the beginning of next week, professionals at the Health Ministry including the director-general Professor Hezi Levy, along with the government's coronavirus project manager, Professor Ronni Gamzu, will be holding discussions on restricting public gatherings - in businesses, cultural venues, and synagogues.

The Health Ministry has announced that it plans to hold such 'round table' meetings three times a week, and next Monday, the Health Minister will present his proposals to the government's coronavirus cabinet.