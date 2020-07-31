France sees huge rise in positive test results for coronavirus

As the French government continues to insist that another lockdown is not under consideration, cases continue to rise, with 1,377 new diagnoses made in the last 24 hours, The Guardian reports. 16 people died in the same period, taking the country's death toll since the outbreak of the epidemic to 30,254 people.

The increase cannot be attributed to a rise in the number of tests performed; 27% more tests are being conducted, but the number of positive results has increased by 54%.

More than half of those tested positive showed no symptoms. The number of those hospitalized has increased, but the figures for those requiring intensive care are so far remaining stable.