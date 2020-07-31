|
Av 10, 5780 , 31/07/20
MK Barbivay: Weekend closures show depth of gov't disconnect
MK Orna Barbivay (Yesh Atid-Telem) has expressed sharp criticism of the government, alleging that it is disconnected from public opinion.
"The fact that this 'coronavirus' government isn't permitting chain stores and shopping centers to open this Shabbat shows the extent to which they are disconnected from citizens," she alleged. "This abusive behavior must not be allowed to continue."
