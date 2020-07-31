Prosecutors 'lack evidence' to bring charges in Michael Brown shooting

Prosecutors in the US city of St Louis have said they will not bring charges against a former police officer who shot dead black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014, the BBC reports.

The killing of Michael Brown triggered weeks of protests and led to the founding of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The case was scrutinized in 2015 and the US Justice Department decided at the time that Police Officer Wilson had fired in self-defense. A re-examination of the case that has now concluded after five months did not produce enough evidence to charge Wilson, prosecutors said.