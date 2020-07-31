|
11:52
Reported
News BriefsAv 10, 5780 , 31/07/20
Eilat resident indicted for refusing to put on mask, spitting at police
A resident of Eilat in his twenties has been indicted for refusing to put on a face mask even after police handed one to him.
He also cursed the police officers and spat at them, telling them, "Don't get on my nerves, okay? I'm a wacko and I'll just end up taking out my frustrations on you and getting arrested. You don't know who you're messing with and where you're likely to end up."
Last Briefs