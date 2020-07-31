Eilat resident indicted for refusing to put on mask, spitting at police

A resident of Eilat in his twenties has been indicted for refusing to put on a face mask even after police handed one to him.

He also cursed the police officers and spat at them, telling them, "Don't get on my nerves, okay? I'm a wacko and I'll just end up taking out my frustrations on you and getting arrested. You don't know who you're messing with and where you're likely to end up."