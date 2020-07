11:19 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5780 , 31/07/20 Av 10, 5780 , 31/07/20 'If Hezbollah attacks, we'll see unusual action against Lebanon' Read more DM Benny Gantz orders IDF to prepare to destroy Lebanese infrastructure in case of Hezbollah attack on Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs