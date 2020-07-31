Education Ministry removes content mocking Judaism from its website

The Education Ministry has removed content mocking Judaism from its website, following a complaint from Shas MK Uriel Busso.

"I would like to thank Education Minister Yoav Galant for addressing my complaint and taking this matter seriously," Busso said. "This content incited against Judaism, via a link that allowed teaching staff to access offensive content that presents matters holy to the Jewish people in an extremely negative light."

Busso added that, "I am sure that if we had a team of people who inspected content, such an incident would not have occurred. It would be advisable for the Education Ministry to consider appointing people to such tasks who know how to respect the feelings of those from all sectors."