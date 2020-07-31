|
11:08
Reported
News BriefsAv 10, 5780 , 31/07/20
Justice Minister postpones discussion of legislation unrelated to epidemic
Justice Minister and chairman of the Committee for Judicial Appointments MK Avi Nissenkorn, along with interim Minister of National Digital Affairs MK David Amsalem have decided that for the time being, they will not promote any legislation that does not deal with the coronavirus epidemic.
All discussions on unrelated matters will be postponed until the following week.
