MK Liberman is 'fed up with religious coercion, with haredi extortion'

MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, has yet again accused the haredi political parties of "extorting" money from the budget.

"I was told by senior figures in the Treasury of an extortionate attempt to extract 1.2 billion shekels for the yeshivas, via the Exceptions Committee," he stated. "Let me tell you - Gafni, Litzman, Gantz, and Netanyahu - the Exceptions Committee is designed to deal with urgent, essential matters, and not for making coalition deals."

Liberman also threatened that if the Committee agreed to discuss yeshiva budgets, he would "petition the Supreme Court - I'm fed up with religious coercion, fed up with this bowing to the pressure of the haredi parties."