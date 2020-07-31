KLM reports huge loss in revenues, will cut around 5,000 jobs in 2021

KLM (Royal Dutch Airlines) has reported that a total of around 5,000 positions will be terminated over the next year (as measured in FTEs - full-time equivalent). There are currently 33,000 FTEs in the entire KLM group.

In February, at the start of the pandemic, KLM was operating less than 10% of its original number of flights, and continued in that manner until April. Even now, they are operating only 30% of their usual number of flights and revenues have dropped drastically.