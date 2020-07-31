Special unemployment payments to US citizens expire today

Expanded unemployment benefits for more than 25 million Americans will expire today after negotiations between lawmakers on Capitol Hill broke down, the NY Post reports.

Last month, the House passed a $3 trillion package which would have extended the $600/week federal jobless payment until January 2021, but conservatives in the Senate have refused to pass the measure, insisting that the package should total no more than around $1 trillion.

President Trump stated last night that he wanted "a temporary extension of expanded unemployment benefits ... [to] provide a critical bridge for Americans who have lost their jobs to the pandemic through no fault of their own." However, the Senate adjourned without a final agreement.