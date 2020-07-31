|
News BriefsAv 10, 5780 , 31/07/20
14 members of La Familia to appear in court this morning
14 members of the right-wing La Familia group will be brought to a court hearing this morning, following their arrest at last night's protest in Jerusalem. Most of them are minors who were released after questioning and ordered to report in court this morning.
Police will request a conditional release for 13 of the 14, and an extension of remand for the 14th, who is accused of throwing a stone.
