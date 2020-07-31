Poll: 78% of Americans blame China for pandemic

A new poll published yesterday by the Pew Research Center shows that a huge percentage of Americans blame China for the coronavirus pandemic, NY Post reports.

78% of those polled said that they place a "great deal or fair amount of the blame" on China for the virus, and 73% of respondents said they had an "unfavorable" view of the country. In 2018, "only" 47% of Americans expressed a similar sentiment.

In addition, 73% of those polled thought that "the US should try to promote human rights in China, even if it harms economic relations."