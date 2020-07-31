Ayman Masarwah indicted for murder of his wife

Taibeh resident Ayman Masarwah, aged 51, has been indicted for the murder of his wife, Wafa.

Masarwah is accused of murdering his wife on July 2, in front of their young child. He then allegedly fled to his mother's home, changed his clothing, and hid the knife that he used to kill Wafa with.

Meanwhile, his young daughter ran barefoot to a neighbor, crying and asking for help and telling the neighbor that her father had attacked her mother with a knife.