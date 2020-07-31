Update: 1,785 new cases in last day, death toll rises to 503

Updated figures from the Health Ministry reveal that 1,785 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel in the last day, out of a total of 20,846 tests conducted. There are now 26,080 active cases of the virus in the country.

The death toll has risen to 503 people, and 43,796 people have recovered from the virus.

321 people are in serious condition, and 99 are on ventilators.