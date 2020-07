08:27 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5780 , 31/07/20 Av 10, 5780 , 31/07/20 Talking Parsha - Va'etchanan Read more In Parshat Va'etchanan we discuss Moshe's prayers, from which we learn many laws. But is this the model we want to learn from? Why? ► ◄ Last Briefs