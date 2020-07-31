Iranian supermarket opens in Venezuela

A new Iranian supermarket has opened in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, to the displeasure of US officials, AP reports.

Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak told journalists that the opening of the market has the appearance of an alliance of “pariah” states.

“I would be surely surprised if Venezuela is able to obtain much benefit from Iran,” Kozak said. “Iran is willing to play around, is willing to sell stuff to Venezuela when Venezuela really does not have the money to be buying very much.”

Last month, an Iranian cargo ship docked in Venezuela carrying food for the new market. Iran has also been shipping gasoline to Venezuela, which is struggling under the burden of US-imposed sanctions.