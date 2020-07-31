|
08:11
Reported
News BriefsAv 10, 5780 , 31/07/20
Forecast: Temperatures dropping today & tomorrow, heatwave receding
Today: Partly cloudy to clear, with a drop in temperatures and less extreme heatwave conditions.
Shabbat: Partly cloudy to clear with an additional slight drop in temperatures to the seasonal average.
Sunday: Partly cloudy at first and clearing later. Temperatures to remain stable.
Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. A slight drop in temperatures, mainly on higher ground and the interior of the country.
Last Briefs