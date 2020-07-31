Blue & White minister: Economy-wise, we can't afford a two-month budget

Minister of Strategic Affairs Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue & White) told Reshet Bet this morning that contrary to media assumptions, the haredi parties were not involved in yesterday's discussion regarding the decision not to cancel weekend closures. "The haredi ministers weren't even there," she said.

Questioned on the ongoing political row over passing a budget, she said, "The question isn't who wants a two-month budget and who wants a budget of a year and two months. The question is who wants elections, and who doesn't. The economic situation simply does not allow for a two-month budget."