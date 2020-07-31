Health Ministry: IDF to take over epidemiological research by next week

Professor Hezi Levy, the director-general of the Health Ministry, told Galei Tzahal this morning that, "I hope that we will have completed the transfer of the entire epidemiological research structure to the IDF by next week."

Levy was asked if the haredi ministers in the government had prevented this weekend's closures being canceled due to a desire to prevent the Shabbat from being desecrated, and did not rule out this interpretation of their actions. "I won't deny the possibility," he said. "They do have their own agenda."