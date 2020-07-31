|
Av 10, 5780 , 31/07/20
Twitter official: Khamenei's tweets don't violate rules
A Twitter official asserted that anti-Israeli tweets by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including those calling for the Jewish state's "elimination," are not a violation of the social network’s rules.
Ylwa Pettersson, Twitter's policy head for Israel and Nordic countries, made the comments on Wednesday during a conversation with Knesset members, according to i24NEWS.
