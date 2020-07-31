|
Av 10, 5780 , 31/07/20
Italy to donate $1.2 million to support 'Palestinian refugees'
Italy will donate $1.2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to support “Palestinian refugees” in Lebanon, Xinhua reported on Thursday.
The donation agreement was signed between Ambassador of Italy in Lebanon Nicoletta Bombardiere and the UNRWA's Director of Affairs in Lebanon Claudio Cordone, according to the report.
