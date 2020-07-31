Senate Republicans dismiss Trump suggestion to delay elections

Senate Republicans, including Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), on Thursday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to delay the November elections because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have concerns about mail-in ballots being the exclusive way to cast votes, but I don’t believe we should delay the elections. I want to reopen the economy in a sound way. I want people to go back to school safely,” Graham, who is up for reelection in November, told reporters, according to The Hill.