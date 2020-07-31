Pompeo expands scope of sanctions against Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday announced he is expanding the scope of the Iran metals sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic’s nuclear, military, and ballistic missile programs.

“Iran’s nuclear, ballistic missile, and military programs pose a grave threat to international peace and security. To address these threats, I am announcing a major expansion of the scope of State Department-administered Iran metals-related sanctions. Today, the State Department is identifying 22 specific materials used in connection with Iran’s nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programs. Those who knowingly transfer such materials to Iran are now sanctionable pursuant to Section 1245 of the Iranian Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act,” Pompeo said in a statement.