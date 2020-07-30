Pompeo insists that 'tide is turning' on international treatment of China

Senate Democrats gave US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a tough grilling at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, criticizing his administration's diplomacy vis-a-vis China, Reuters reports.

“Under your watch, the United States has faced setback after setback on the world stage, ceding leverage and influence to our stated adversaries,” said Senator Bob Menendez, the committee’s ranking Democrat.

Pompeo defended his record, asserting that several other countries are supporting initiatives such as blocking the involvement of Chinese technology giant Huawei in their infrastructure. He did admit, however, that he has been "surprised and dismayed" at the reluctance of many countries to condemn China for its attacks on Hong Kong's democracy.

All the same, he insisted that, "Our vigorous diplomacy has helped lead an international awakening to the threat of the Chinese Communist Party. Senators, the tide is turning."