22:20 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 MK Yaalon joins left-wing protest at PM's residence in Jerusalem MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) has joined this evening's left-wing protest in Jerusalem. Writing on Twitter, he stated: "This evening, too, I am proud to be with you all at Balfour [the Prime Minister's Residence]. Nobody should be prevented from protesting. Netanyahu should resign!"