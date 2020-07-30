American national shot dead in Pakistani court during trial for blasphemy

An American national has been shot in a Pakistani courtroom, during his trial on blasphemy charges, Reuters reports.

As the trial began, in a court in Peshawar, a man in the courtroom pulled out a gun and shot Tahir Ahmed Naseem several times at close range. The man was arrested immediately.

“We urge Pakistan to take immediate action and pursue reforms that will prevent such a shameful tragedy from happening again,” the U.S. State Department said in a tweet.