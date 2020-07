21:26 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 16 European ambassadors protest Israel's plans to build in E1 16 European ambassadors, led by the French ambassador, have submitted a formal protest to the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, related to the Israeli government's intention to publish a tender next Sunday for building in the E1 area near Jerusalem which is located over the "Green Line." ► ◄ Last Briefs