21:21 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Teachers' Union head: We won't start the new school year Head of the Teachers' Union, Yaffa Ben David, stated earlier today that, "We will call for labor disturbances if the government insists on opening the new school year. Teaching will not resume."