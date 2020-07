21:19 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Over 1,000 left-wing protesters outside PM's residence in Jerusalem Around 1,000 left-wing protesters have arrived outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem to conduct what has become a regular protest. Earlier, local residents sought to have the Supreme Court ban the protest. ► ◄ Last Briefs