MK Bennett seeks to persuade MK Shasha-Biton to join Yamina

MK Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party, has met with Likud MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, Channel 12 News reports, in order to persuade her to join his party.

Shasha-Biton was formerly head of the Knesset's coronavirus committee, and had clashed with the Likud leadership on several occasions, when she and fellow committee members overturned restrictions imposed by the government designed ostensibly to curb the transmission of the coronavirus. She was subsequently replaced as committee head.